Indians rout Royals in series finale

The Indians had just been beaten by the Royals in two wildly different games, the first a shutout and the second a shootout, and manager Terry Francona wanted to see a little spark from his club. Roberto Perez and Daniel Robertson delivered two-run doubles just before a long rain delay washed out both starters, and the Indians rolled to an 8-0 victory to avoid the series sweep.

