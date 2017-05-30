Indians pound Royals 8-0 to avoid 3-game series sweep
Roberto Perez and Daniel Robertson helped the Indians batter Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund before a long rain delay washed out both starters, and Cleveland went on to beat Kansas City 8-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Perez and Robertson ripped two-run doubles off Skoglund in the second inning before rain moved in during the bottom half.
