Indians find trouble hitting into 4 double plays

It has often been said that a double play is a pitcher's best friend. For the Indians, the double play was certainly their worst enemy in Friday night's The Tribe grounded into a season-high four double plays through the opening six innings and that paved the way for the Royals to break a scoreless game with a run in the sixth that was enough for starter Jason Vargas .

