Inbox: How should Yankees handle Tanaka?

What will the Yankees do with Masahiro Tanaka as he continues to struggle? How long will they keep trotting him out there? -- Mike T., Islip, N.Y. It really is a mystery. A certain segment of the fan base likes to immediately point to the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and say, "See? He should have had the surgery," but it's not that simple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.