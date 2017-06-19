Inbox: How should Yankees handle Tanaka?

Inbox: How should Yankees handle Tanaka?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

What will the Yankees do with Masahiro Tanaka as he continues to struggle? How long will they keep trotting him out there? -- Mike T., Islip, N.Y. It really is a mystery. A certain segment of the fan base likes to immediately point to the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and say, "See? He should have had the surgery," but it's not that simple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC