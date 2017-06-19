Hector Velazquez provides solid outin...

Hector Velazquez provides solid outing in Red Sox' loss to Royals

Read more: Boston Herald

In a strong 513-inning start against the Royals, Velazquez allowed only five hits, walked nobody and struck out three. He also gave up a home run to Eric Hosmer, a two-run shot in the third inning that was pretty much the only mistake of Velazquez' night in which he did not factor in the decision of the 4-2 loss.

Chicago, IL

