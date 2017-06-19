Hector Velazquez optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Doug Fister on Red Sox roster
Boston Red Sox pitcher Hector Velazquez throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 19, 2017. Boston Red Sox pitcher Hector Velazquez throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC