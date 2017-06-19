Happ tries to dethrone the Royals
J.A. Happ will look to post a third straight quality start while Jake Junis hopes to keep the baseball in the yard when the Blue Jays and Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Friday in the first game of a three-game series. Happ spent most of the month of May on the disabled list.
