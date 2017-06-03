Edinson Volquez's emotional no-hitter sends 'goosebumps' from Miami to Kansas City Edinson Volquez honored fallen teammate and countryman Yordano Ventura with a no-hitter. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2rEtf0R Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez, who two years ago led the Kansas City Royals to a victory in the World Series just hours after his father's death, on this day honored two of his closest friends with the game of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.