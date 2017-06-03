Edinson Volquez's emotional no-hitter sends 'goosebumps' from Miami to Kansas City
Edinson Volquez's emotional no-hitter sends 'goosebumps' from Miami to Kansas City Edinson Volquez honored fallen teammate and countryman Yordano Ventura with a no-hitter. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2rEtf0R Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez, who two years ago led the Kansas City Royals to a victory in the World Series just hours after his father's death, on this day honored two of his closest friends with the game of his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC