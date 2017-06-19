Dustin Pedroia not in Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Royals: Pablo...
Dustin Pedroia in not the in the Red Sox lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Royals. Pedroia was struck by a 92.3 mph four-seam fastball below the lat muscle on the back left ribcage during the seventh inning Sunday in Houston.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
