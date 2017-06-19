Duffy makes first Triple-A rehab start
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy pitched 2 2/3 innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday as he works to return from a right oblique strain. Duffy, who hadn't pitched in a game since sustaining the injury on May 28 in Cleveland, struck out three batters and gave up two hits.
