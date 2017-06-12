Dayton Moore's Dilemma and the Delica...

Dayton Moore's Dilemma and the Delicacy of the 2017 MLB Trade Deadline

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Kings of Kauffman

The KC Royals may be the most fascinating team to watch in Major League Baseball as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. No other team in baseball has a more difficult decision to make than Kansas City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kings of Kauffman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC