Cuthbert, Vargas lead Royals past Astros 7-5
Jason Vargas tossed five solid innings for his eighth victory, Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night. The anticipated pitching duel between Vargas and Dallas Keuchel, who have the two best ERAs in the majors, never materialized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC