Cinnamon roll ice cream sandwich has 1,770 calories
Whatever happened to peanuts and Cracker Jack? Kansas baseball stadium's new bacon-covered cinnamon roll ice cream sandwiches have a whopping 1,770 CALORIES A scoop of vanilla ice cream in sandwiched between halves of a glazed cinnamon roll and sprinkled with candied bacon Anyone who hasn't been to a baseball game in the past few years might be surprised to learn that stadium food no longer consists of hotdogs, beer, peanuts, and Cracker Jack. Those things are still around, but baseball stadiums across the country are also becoming serious foodie destinations, with big-names chefs lending their names to eateries and food booths turning out some seriously over-the-top eats.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
