Chris Young cut by Royals, who sign Neftali Feliz
Chris Young cut by Royals, who sign Neftali Feliz Chris Young, Kansas City's winning pitcher in the 2015 World Series opener, had been designated for assignment Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t0tT9E FILE - In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Neftali Feliz throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. Kansas City Royals pitcher Chris Young has been designated for assignment and Feliz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals, Friday, June 23, 2017, four days after being released by Milwaukee.
