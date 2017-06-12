Cain's 2 HRs lead KC to 6th straight win

Lorenzo Cain continued to swing a hot bat for the Royals, homering twice and driving in three runs to extend Kansas City's winning streak to a season-high six games with a 3-1 victory over the Angels on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Cain opened the scoring with a solo shot in the third, added an RBI single in the fifth and capped his big night at the plate with another home run in the eighth.

