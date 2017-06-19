Buster Olney says the Royals won't be...

Buster Olney says the Royals won't be sellers

11 hrs ago Read more: Royals Review

For two months, Royals fans have been subjected to a steady drumbeat of trade rumors revolving around the core of the team that is eligible for free agency at season's end - Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Alcides Escobar, as well as pitcher Jason Vargas. Those rumors intensified once the team stumbled off to a 7-16 start in April, seemingly dooming their season and closing their window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.

