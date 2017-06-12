Boston Red Sox trade rumors: Royals' Mike Minor being scouted by ...
The Boston Red Sox are one of several contending major league teams scouting Royals left-handed reliever Mike Minor, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported via Twitter today. Minor has returned strong this year for the Kansas City Royals after missing the past two major league seasons because of injuries.
