Blue Jays want fans to help #SmoakTheVote
Justin Smoak has done a lot to help the Blue Jays this season and the organization is responding by doing whatever it can to help the first baseman get to Miami as an American League All-Star. With just under a week remaining for online voting, the Blue Jays are reaching out to fans by asking them to #SmoakTheVote.
