Astros use 2 homers to beat Royals for 11th straight win

Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th straight win. It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record.

