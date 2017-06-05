Astros score 5 in 9th to top Royals 6-1

Lance McCullers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in a five-run ninth as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Thursday night. Altuve's ninth home run came off Kelvin Herrera with Josh Reddick, who walked on four pitches to lead off the inning, aboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.