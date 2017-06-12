Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals' s...

Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals' six-game win streak

36 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Kansas City 9-0 on Saturday to snap the Royals' six-game winning streak. Maybin hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Pujols had a two-run shot in the fifth and Valbuena added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Chicago, IL

