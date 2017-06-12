Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals' 6-game win streak
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena, right, is congratulated by Albert Pujols, second from left, and Yunel Escobar, second from right, after hitting a three-run home run as Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, left, watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC