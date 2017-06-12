Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals' 6...

Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals' 6-game win streak

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena, right, is congratulated by Albert Pujols, second from left, and Yunel Escobar, second from right, after hitting a three-run home run as Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, left, watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC