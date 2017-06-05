Alexander back from DL in flurry of KC moves
When Royals infielder Ramon Torres got the news that he was being called up on Tuesday night, the first call he made went to his mother back in the Dominican Republic. It has been a long journey to the Majors for Torres, who was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2009.
