5-run 6th inning lifts Blue Jays past Royals

Left-hander Francisco Liriano won the 100th game of his career, and the Blue Jays scored five runs in the sixth inning to beat the Royals, 8-2, on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Liriano limited a Royals club that had won 11 of its last 13 games to two runs over six innings as he recorded his third quality start of the season.

