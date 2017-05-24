Yeddyurappa faces backlash for eating 'hotel food' at Dalit's house
On both the occasions, the video footage by news channels showed Yeddyurappa , Shobha Karandlaje and other leaders eating "tatte idli " in Tumakuru and a day later eating a breakfast spread of idli , vade and pongal on a banana leaf in Chitradurga. Kumar said that the "principle and central" to the whole issue is having food at the residence of Dalits with members of the family and not to bother whether the food is prepared at home or brought from outside.
