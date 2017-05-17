Yankees tee off on Jason Vargas in 11-7 romp over Royals

Not even the starting pitcher with the best ERA in the majors could slow down the hot-hitting, free-swinging New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Aaron Hicks hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, New York piled up 16 hits against Jason Vargas and the Kansas City bullpen, and the Yankees rolled to an 11-7 victory - their fourth straight game scoring at least seven runs.

