Wild Kingdom S1 E3: The Past and the ...

Wild Kingdom S1 E3: The Past and the Furious

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Royals Review

Gallons of ink have been spilt describing the Spartan-like upbringing of Nebraska's favorite son in what many would consider was more of a grueling baseball obstacle course training camp than a household. The implacable pursuit of attaining his dream to become a Kansas City Royal left him with little time to develop any other hobbies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC