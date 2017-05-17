Who mock drafts have the Royals takin...

Who mock drafts have the Royals taking in June's draft

Read more: Royals Review

Baseball's amateur draft is just weeks away, to be held June 12-14. The Royals forfeited their first round pick last year for signing free agent Ian Kennedy, but this year they will have the #14 overall pick, and will get four of the top 90 picks, thanks to a competitive balance lottery pick.

