Whit falls single shy of Royals' cycle history

Whit Merrifield nearly became the first Royals batter to hit for the cycle in 27 years on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium. When Merrifield came up to the plate in the eighth inning needing only a single to complete the cycle in the Royals' eventual "I got the pitch I was looking for, a changeup," Merrifield said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.