Washington Nationals Rumors: Will Nats' GM Mike Rizzo find another...

In two games since taking over in center field following Adam Eaton's injury , Washington Nationals ' outfielder Michael A. Taylor is 5 for 11 with a double, three runs scored and three Ks. Dusty Baker was asked, after Taylor's 2 for 6 game in Washington's 23-5 win over the New York Mets on Sunday, if he was seeing anything different from the 26-year-old, four-year veteran, who was 2 for 21 with nine Ks in 13 games , before Eaton injured his left knee.

