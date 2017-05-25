Warren adjusting to role with Aroldis...

Warren adjusting to role with Aroldis on DL

Aroldis Chapman 's injury significantly altered the Yankees' bullpen hierarchy, and manager Joe Girardi believes that the domino effect may have impacted Adam Warren more than anyone. "Oh, it changes things a lot," Girardi said prior to Wednesday's game against the Royals, "and I think the loss of Chapman has really changed Adam's role the most."

