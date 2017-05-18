Vargas, Twins Top Royals 4-3 In Ten Innings

Pinch hitter Kennys Vargas launched a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th, lifting the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Friday night. Polanco lofted a soft liner to left field and Joe Mauer beat Alex Gordon's throw to the plate.

