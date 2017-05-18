Vargas hits tying HR in 9th, Twins beat Royals 4-3 in 10
Pinch hitter Kennys Vargas launched a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th, lifting the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Friday night. Polanco lofted a soft liner to left field and Joe Mauer beat Alex Gordon's throw to the plate.
