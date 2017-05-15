The Kansas City Early Monday
Mike Moustakas came through with a big homer and thought of his late mother, just like he does every time he goes deep. Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help the Kansas City Royals rally from five runs down to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 Sunday.
