Tampa Bay Rays: Option Pruitt, Promote Moreno From Durham

Austin Pruitt heads to Durham as the Tampa Bay Rays have optioned the reliever and selected the contract of Diego Moreno from Durham adding another fresh arm to the embattled bullpen. Having confidence in someone can only last for so long before the time comes when a change is needed and for Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash the time for a change has come for reliever Austin Pruitt who was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

