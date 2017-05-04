Santana, Lindor homer in 9th to beat Royals 3-1

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, May 6, 2017. Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas delivers to a Cleveland Indians batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.