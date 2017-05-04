Santana, Lindor homer in 9th to beat ...

Santana, Lindor homer in 9th to beat Royals 3-1

53 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Kelvin Herrera gave up the home runs in a span of three pitches.

