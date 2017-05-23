Royals sock it to Yanks with 4 late h...

Royals sock it to Yanks with 4 late home runs

14 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

A pair of big swings by Lorenzo Cain and rookie Jorge Bonifacio helped break up what had been a taut pitching duel for the first six innings, with the Royals hitting four homers to power past the Yankees in a 6-2 victory on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Cain cleared the fences to nix rookie Jordan Montgomery 's shutout bid, and Bonifacio gave Kansas City its first lead with a two-run shot to right-center off Adam Warren .

Chicago, IL

