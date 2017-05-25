Royals' series finale against the Yankees is postponed
The Royals' series finale against the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon has been postponed because of inclement weather, the Yankees announced Thursday morning. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept.
