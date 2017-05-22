Royals on pace to break club mark for homers
And that power part of the Royals' offense is humming. The Royals slugged another home run Monday, courtesy of rookie outfielder Jorge Bonifacio , in a The Royals now have hit 48 home runs, putting them on pace for 177 this season.
