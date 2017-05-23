Royals notebook: Miguel Almonte could make first career start on Thursday
Rookie Miguel Almonte could draw a spot start Thursday at Yankee Stadium as the Royals patch together their starting rotation after an injury to right-hander Nathan Karns. The Royals have not officially placed Karns on the disabled list, yet Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday that it remains unlikely that Karns will make his next start.
