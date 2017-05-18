Royals manager Ned Yost likes having Mike Minor work out of the bullpen
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about keeping Mike Minor in the bullpen and the development of Jorge Soler. Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez visits with Kansas City Royals' Fox Sports Kansas City announcer Rex Hudler while Rodriguez prepares for his broadcast booth debut with Fox Sports 1. Rodriguez debut is scheduled for Thursday's game between the Yankees and Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC