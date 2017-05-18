Royals manager Ned Yost likes having Mike Minor work out of the bullpen

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about keeping Mike Minor in the bullpen and the development of Jorge Soler. Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez visits with Kansas City Royals' Fox Sports Kansas City announcer Rex Hudler while Rodriguez prepares for his broadcast booth debut with Fox Sports 1. Rodriguez debut is scheduled for Thursday's game between the Yankees and Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.