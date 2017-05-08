Royals fans look fantastic on Dressed to the Nines Day
The Royals held their tribute to the Negro League today with a cool Monarchs jersey for the first 15,000 fans. Royals fans used the occasion to celebrate "Dressed to the Nines Day", a salute to the tradition of Negro League fans coming to Kansas City Monarchs games after church, still dressed in their Sunday best.
