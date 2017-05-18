Rising Triggs can sweep Boston on MLB.TV
Andrew Triggs ' first season as a full-time starter is going swimmingly, and the 28-year-old will try to keep humming as he faces the Red Sox this afternoon, streaming live on MLB.TV. Triggs has allowed just 11 earned runs in 46 2/3 innings through eight starts this season, and has been incredibly tough for opposing hitters to square up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC