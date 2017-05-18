Rising Triggs can sweep Boston on MLB.TV

Andrew Triggs ' first season as a full-time starter is going swimmingly, and the 28-year-old will try to keep humming as he faces the Red Sox this afternoon, streaming live on MLB.TV. Triggs has allowed just 11 earned runs in 46 2/3 innings through eight starts this season, and has been incredibly tough for opposing hitters to square up.

