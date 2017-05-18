Rising Triggs can sweep Boston on MLB.TV

Rising Triggs can sweep Boston on MLB.TV

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Andrew Triggs ' first season as a full-time starter is going swimmingly, and the 28-year-old will try to keep humming as he faces the Red Sox this afternoon, streaming live on MLB.TV. Triggs has allowed just 11 earned runs in 46 2/3 innings through eight starts this season, and has been incredibly tough for opposing hitters to square up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC