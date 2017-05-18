Revisiting the 2012 Royals draft, five years later

The draft is the lifeblood of a small market franchise, so it is incumbent on management to get the draft right. For several years under Dayton Moore, the Royals did just that, not only landing good talent in the first round in Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, but finding unearthed gems in later rounds like Danny Duffy, Greg Holland, and Jarrod Dyson.

