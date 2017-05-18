Remembering Christian Colon

Remembering Christian Colon

After a stellar if perhaps unspectacular collegiate career at baseball powerhouse Cal State - Fullerton-a career made possible when he chose not to sign after being drafted in the tenth round of the 2007 draft by the San Diego Padres out of Canyon High School in Anaheim-the NCAA All-American shortstop Christian ColA3n was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the fourth pick of the draft in 2010. The second post-Deric Ladnier first-round draft pick , Christian ColA3n came with the expectations of a first-round talent.

