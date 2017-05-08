Rays vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m. Monday, Tropicana Field
Tickets: $15-$275; buy at Tropicana Field box office, raysbaseball.com, team Tampa store; surcharge up to $5 within 5 hours of game time. Promotion: Salute to Service Monday: Military, teachers and first responders with valid ID can receive free tickets to selected games and special ticket discounts for others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC