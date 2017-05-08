Rays' Blake Snell shows no signs of figuring things out against Royals
Each time the Rays' second-year lefty struggles through another too-short start, he says he knows what he needs to do better the next time, and his manager or coaches or teammates chime in that they're confident he'll soon get it straightened out. Yet there was Snell Monday, pitching himself out of another game - needing 105 pitches to get 15 outs - and again draining the Rays bullpen in a game against the Royals that was not complete at press time.
