Predicting the Royals 2018 Starting Lineup

With the upcoming fire-sale at the trade deadline, or at best at the end of the season, the KC Royals will most certainly lose most of their current starters before the start of the 2018 season. As I'm sure you've heard before, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Alcides Escobar will all be set to hit free agency at the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kings of Kauffman.