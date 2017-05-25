Pitching Arms for the Future

Pitching Arms for the Future

In an earlier post, I mentioned the success that the White Sox had by trading for Tommy Kahnle, which I found quite surprising, considering that back then, the Rockies's bullpen was atrocious. He did allow an impressive .244 batting average in 2015, but also had a 1.77 WHIP and 7.6 BB/9, along with a 4.86 ERA and 4.48 FIP.

Chicago, IL

